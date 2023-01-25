January 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 25th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 25.

EVENTS

1966– Kurmangaliyev West Kazakhstan Philharmonics is opened.

1992– Protocol of establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and France is signed in Almaty.

2006– Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia – Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin – sign the Protocol of Amendments to the Protocol dated May 23, 2002 to the Agreement between Kazakhstan and Russia on delimitation of the seabed of the northern part of the Caspian Sea in exercise of sovereign rights of subsoil use as of July 6, 1998. The document was signed in Saint Petersburg.

2015– Shymbulak Ski Resort hosts 1st Open Ski Touring Championships.

2017– The 28th Winter Asian Games Torch Relay ceremony starts in Astana. 171 athletes represented Kazakhstan in 12 sports competitions. The 28th Winter Asian Games were held in Almaty from January 29 to February 8. More than 2,000 athletes from 57 countries participated in the Games.

2018– The opening ceremony of the restored grave of Muhammad Haidar Dulati (1499-1551) takes place in Kashmir province of India, at Mazar-i-Salatin, the Cemetery of the Sultans of the Great Moguls’ Empire.

Muhammad Haidar Dulati was an outstanding son of the Kazakh Steppes, a representative of the Kazakh tribe of Dulat, a prominent politician and a historian. He is an author of the book «Tarih-i-Rashidi» about the history of the Kazakh Khanate and the events which occurred in the territory of Kazakhstan and Kashmir.

2018– Astana International Financial Centre and Waves blockchain platform enter into a memorandum of cooperation and strategic partnership on the sidelines of the Davos World Economic Forum.

2019– Kazakhstan submits its first report to the UN on implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

2022– 8th grade students of Karaganda-based Bilim Innovation Lyceum No2 Adina Absadykova and Arailym Ayazbay become prizewinners of the International StemCo Olympiad in Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry and Biology. The event brought together school-students from 35 countries.