January 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 25th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 25.

EVENTS

1944 – The Alma-Ata Film Studio is renamed into the Alma-Ata Film Studio of Feature and Chronicle Films.

1966 – The G.Kurmangaliyev West Kazakhstan Regional Philharmonic is opened.

1992 – The signing of the Protocol on establishing diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and France takes place in Almaty city.

2006 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin sign the Protocol introducing changes and additions to the Protocol of May 13, 2002, to the Agreement between Kazakhstan and Russia on the delamination of the northern section of the seabed of the Caspian Sea to exercise the sovereign rights to the exploitation of its subsoil of July 6, 1998, in St. Petersburg, Russia.

2010 – The vaccine against influenza virus А/H1N1 is developed at the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems in the village of Kordai, Kordaisk district, Zhambyl region.

2015 – The first Ski Touring, Snowshoing, Sky Running Open Championships take place in the ski resort Shymbulak in Almaty.

2017 – The torch relay for the 28th World Winter Universiade 2017 starts in Astana city.

2018 – The solemn opening of the renovated tomb of Mirza Muhammad Haidar Dughlat is held in the city of Srinagar, the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

2018 – A team of scholars of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University develops the new technology of beryllium extraction which received international recognition and awarded the U.S. patent as the most cost-effective, eco-friendly and unique technology.

2018 – A memorandum of cooperation and strategic partnership is signed between the Astana International Financial Center and the Waves blockchain platform in the Swiss city of Davos during the World Economic Forum.

2019 – Kazakhstan gives its first report to the UN on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.