January 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 25th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 25.

EVENTS

1966 – The Kurmangaliyev West Kazakhstan Regional Philharmonic Hall is unveiled.

1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the French Republic ink the Protocol on the establishment of the diplomatic relations in Almaty.

2006 – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin sign the Protocol on the amendments to the Protocol as of May 13, 2002 to the Agreement between Kazakhstan and Russia on delimitation of the deep seabed of the Northern Part of the Caspian Sea for the purpose of the exercise of sovereign rights to subsoil management as of July 6, 1998.

2010 – The biological safety research institute in Kordai, Zhambyl region, develops a vaccine against A/H1N1, 30-40% cheaper than the foreign analogues.

2017 – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev addresses the nation on the need to cede powers from the President to the Parliament and the Government of the country.

2017 – The torch relay ceremony of the 28th World Winter Universiade 2017 kicks off in Astana. Kazakhstan is represented by 171 athletes in 12 sports. The World Winter Universiade 2017 brought together over 2,000 athletes from 57 countries of the world in Almaty.

2018 – AIFC and Waves blockchain platform ink a memorandum of cooperation and strategic partnership in the Swiss city of Davos on the sidelines of the WEF.

2019 – Kazakhstan reports to the United Nations on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals for the first time.