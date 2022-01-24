Go to the main site
    January 24. Today's Birthdays

    24 January 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 24th January.

    NAMES

    Alibek Askarov (1951) is the Kazakh writer, professional publisher, one of the founders of the publishing and printing industry of independent Kazakhstan, holder of the State Award of Kazakhstan.

    Born in East Kazakhstan region is the graduate of the Almaty Art School, the Kazakh State University.

    Some of his works are published in Russian, one of his novel issued in China.



    Yermek Shinarbayev (1953) is the film director, actor, script writer, producer, honored worker of arts of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Alma-Ata is the graduate of the All-Russia State Institute of Cinematography.




    Rasul Urazgulov (1974) is the head of the safety provisions department of the Kazakh Security Council.

    Born in Pavlodar region is the graduate of the Shakarim Semipalatinsk State University, Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University.

    Has been serving since March 2021.



    Madiyar Balken (1975) is the judge of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Almaty city is the graduate of the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University.

    He has been appointed to the post December 2015.




    Akberen Yelgezbek (1980) is a poet, first deputy chairman of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Youth Award Daryn.

    Born in Almaty city.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

