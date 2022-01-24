Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 January 2022, 08:00
January 24. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 24th January.

NAMES

photo

Alibek Askarov (1951) is the Kazakh writer, professional publisher, one of the founders of the publishing and printing industry of independent Kazakhstan, holder of the State Award of Kazakhstan.

Born in East Kazakhstan region is the graduate of the Almaty Art School, the Kazakh State University.

Some of his works are published in Russian, one of his novel issued in China.



photo

Yermek Shinarbayev (1953) is the film director, actor, script writer, producer, honored worker of arts of Kazakhstan.

Born in Alma-Ata is the graduate of the All-Russia State Institute of Cinematography.




photo

Rasul Urazgulov (1974) is the head of the safety provisions department of the Kazakh Security Council.

Born in Pavlodar region is the graduate of the Shakarim Semipalatinsk State University, Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University.

Has been serving since March 2021.



photo

Madiyar Balken (1975) is the judge of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city is the graduate of the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University.

He has been appointed to the post December 2015.




photo

Akberen Yelgezbek (1980) is a poet, first deputy chairman of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Youth Award Daryn.

Born in Almaty city.


