January 24. Today's Birthdays

Alibek Askarov (born 1951) – a Kazakh writer, professional publisher, one of the initiators of the publishing and printing industry of independent Kazakhstan, winner of the State Award of Kazakhstan.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Almaty Art School, the Kazakh State University, majoring in journalism.

Between 1986 and 1991, he worked as an editor-in-chief at the publishing house Oner. From 1991 and 1993, he was a senior assistant for internal policy of the President’s Office and the Cabinet of Ministers of Kazakhstan. In 1993, he took up the post of deputy, first deputy minister of press and information. From 1998 to 2004, he was director of the publishing and printing department of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Social Peace. In 2005, he held the post of the deputy department head at the President’s Office. He also worked as a director of the Academic National Library of Astana city and the National Library of Kazakhstan in Almaty city.

Aigul Azhgaliyeva (born 1966) – deputy governor of Atyrau region.

Born in Guryev region now Atyrau region, she graduated from the Tselinograd Finnance and Economics College in 1985, the Alma-Ata National Economy Institute in 1991.

She was appointed to her current post in May 2010.

Rasul Urazgulov (born 1974) – Deputy Head of the Department of State Control and Organization and Territorial Work of the President’s Office of Kazakhstan.

Born in Pavlodar region, he graduated from the Akmola Finance and Economics College, the Shakarim Semipalatinsk State University, the Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University.

Between 2006 and 2009, he served as a director of the Department of Economics and Budget Planning in Karaganda region. In 2009 and 2010, he was the First Deputy Governor of Karaganda region. From 2014 to 2018, he headed the Administration of the Governor of Pavlodar region. Between 2018 and 2019, he worked as a head of the Strategic and Budget Planning Office of the city of Astana.

He took up his recent post in 2019.

Madiyar Balken (1975) – the justice of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University, completed postgraduate studies at the Kazakh State Law Academy.

Between 2012 and 2015, he worked as Chairman of the Judicial Panel of Appeal for civil and administrative matters at the South Kazakhstan Regional Court. In 2016, he took up the post of the Secretary of the Board of Judges of Kazakhstan.

He has been in his current post since December 2015.

Akberen Yelgezbek (1980) – a poetess, first deputy chairwoman of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan, winner of the State Youth Prize Daryn.

Born in Almaty city, he majored in history.