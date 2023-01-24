January 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 24th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 24.

EVENTS

1995 – The inauguration ceremony of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Benelux takes place in the Belgian capital, Brussels. Attending the ceremony are the President of Kazakhstan, members of the Royal family and Belgian Government, representatives of the diplomatic corps.

1996 – The decree inked by the President of Kazakhstan on the National Symbols having the force of law is released.

2013 – A branch of the Kazakhstan Writers Union opens doors in Pavlodar.

2014 – The German city of Hamburg hosts the official opening ceremony of the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2018 – The Kazakh Literature and Culture Center is unveiled in the world’s largest library, the U.S. Congress Library in Washington. The library was founded back in 1800.

2019 – The research center ‘Archive 2025’ is established at the National Archives of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Manuscripts and Rare Books Center.

2020 – The stamps picturing great Kazakh poet Abai and commemorative coins dedicated to Al Farabi are released in the U.S.

2022 – Ildar Yagyayev from Mangistau region becomes world champion at the 2022 World Pull-Up Championships in Helsinki, Finland.