    January 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    24 January 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 24th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 24.

    EVENTS

    1995 – Brussels holds the solemn opening ceremony of the Kazakh Embassy in the Benelux.

    1996 – The President’s decree on the National Symbols of Kazakhstan having the force of law is issued.

    2013 – The branch of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan unveils in Pavlodar.

    2014 – The official opening of the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan takes place in Hamburg, Germany.

    2018 – The Kazakh Literature and Culture Centre is inaugurated in the U.S. Congress Library in Washington. Located in Washington the Library was founded in 1800. It boasts more than 156 mln editions.

    2019 – The Archive 2025 research centre opens at the National Archives of Kazakhstan and Manuscripts and Rare Books Centre.

    2020 – The stamps honoring great poet and lightener Abai and commemorative coins honoring Al Farabi are released in the U.S.


    History of Kazakhstan
