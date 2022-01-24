Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

January 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 January 2022, 07:00
January 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 24th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 24.

EVENTS

1995 – Brussels holds the solemn opening ceremony of the Kazakh Embassy in the Benelux.

1996 – The President’s decree on the National Symbols of Kazakhstan having the force of law is issued.

2013 – The branch of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan unveils in Pavlodar.

2014 – The official opening of the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan takes place in Hamburg, Germany.

2018 – The Kazakh Literature and Culture Centre is inaugurated in the U.S. Congress Library in Washington. Located in Washington the Library was founded in 1800. It boasts more than 156 mln editions.

2019 – The Archive 2025 research centre opens at the National Archives of Kazakhstan and Manuscripts and Rare Books Centre.

2020 – The stamps honoring great poet and lightener Abai and commemorative coins honoring Al Farabi are released in the U.S.


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10