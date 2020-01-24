January 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 24th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 24.

EVENTS

1992 – Kazakhstan and France sign protocol on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

2006 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin sign a protocol on amendments to the protocol as of May 12, 2002 to the Agreement on the delimitation of the northern part of the Caspian Sea in order to exercise sovereign rights for subsoil use as of July 6, 1998.

2001 – The biological safety science and research institute in Kordai, Zhambyl region, develop a vaccine against А/H1N1.

2015 – Almaty hosts the 1st Open Ski Touring and Sky Running Championship.

2017 – The torch relay of the 28th World Winter Universiade 2017 kicks off in Astana.

2018 – The team of Kazakh scientists developed a new beryllium extraction technology recognized as the most profitable, eco-friendly and unique technology. The technology is granted the US patent.

2018 – AIFC and Waves blockchain platform sign a memo on cooperation and strategic partnership in Davos on the margins of the WEF.