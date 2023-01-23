Go to the main site
    January 23. Today's Birthdays

    23 January 2023, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 23rd January.

    NAMES

    Aigul Ulkenbayeva (1962) – Dombra player, kui performer, merited artist of Kazakhstan, winner of the Daryn State Youth Prize.

    Born in Atyrau region, she is a graduate of the Almaty Musical College, Almaty State Conservatory.

    Ulkenbayeva began her creative work as a Dombra player in the Kazakh academic orchestra of folk instruments in 1979. In 1989 and 1991, she took a post graduate studies at the Kazakh national Conservatory. In 1993, she joined the Kazakh national Conservatory as a teacher. In 2006, she founded her own school-studio.

    Marian Abisheva (1971) – director of the Diplomacy Institute of the Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President.

    Born in Shymkent city, she is graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.





    Altai Abibullayev (1974)– Kazakh Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro.

    Born in Kzyl-Orda region, he graduated from the Institute of International Relations of the University of Warsaw.

    He took up his current post in 2022.

    Birthdays
