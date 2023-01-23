January 23. Today's Birthdays

– Dombra player, kui performer, merited artist of Kazakhstan, winner of the Daryn State Youth Prize.

Born in Atyrau region, she is a graduate of the Almaty Musical College, Almaty State Conservatory.

Ulkenbayeva began her creative work as a Dombra player in the Kazakh academic orchestra of folk instruments in 1979. In 1989 and 1991, she took a post graduate studies at the Kazakh national Conservatory. In 1993, she joined the Kazakh national Conservatory as a teacher. In 2006, she founded her own school-studio.

– director of the Diplomacy Institute of the Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President.

Born in Shymkent city, she is graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

















– Kazakh Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro.

Born in Kzyl-Orda region, he graduated from the Institute of International Relations of the University of Warsaw.

He took up his current post in 2022.