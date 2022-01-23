January 23. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 23rd January.

Aigul Ulkenbayeva (1962) is the kyuishi, dombra player, honored artist of Kazakhstan, laureate of Daryn state youth prize.

Born in Atyrau region is the graduate of the Almaty Music College, Kazakh National Conservatoire.

She gave a solo concert in 2002 at the Almaty Palace of Republic, in 2012 at the Abai Opera and Ballet Theatre, in 2013 at Kazakhstan Concert Hall in Astana.









Marian Abisheva (1971) is the director of the Diplomacy Institute of the Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President.

Born in Shymkent is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University.

Prior to the appointment since 2015 headed the international scientific projects service at the Library of the First President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy.













Maksut Isakhov (1974) is the deputy Mayor of Shymkent city.

Born in South Kazakhstan (today’s Turkestan) region is the graduate of the Kazakh Agriculture Institute, Kunayev Institute of Humanities.

In 2019-2020 acted as state inspector at the state control department at the Presidential Administration.

Has been working since February 2020.









Altai Abibullayev (1974) is Ambassador-at-large of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Born in Kzyl-Orda region is the graduate of the Institute of International Relations, Warsaw University.

Has been working since January 2021.













Gabidulla Abdrakhimov (1975) is the statesman of Kazakhstan.

Born in Chimkent (today's Turkestan) region is the graduate of the Kazakh State Agrarian University, Higher School of Public Administration, Germany.

In 2018-2019 served as Shymkent Mayor, since September 2019 up to present worked as the Advisor to the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.



