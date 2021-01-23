January 23. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 23rd January.

NAMES





Aigul Ulkenbayeva (1962) is the kyuishi, dombra player, honored artist of Kazakhstan, laureate of Daryn state youth prize.

Born in Atyrau region is the graduate of the Almaty Music College, Kazakh National Conservatoire.

She gave a solo concert in 2002 at the Almaty Palace of Republic, in 2012 at the Abai Opera and Ballet Theatre, in 2013 at Kazakhstan central concert hall in Astana.

Marian Abisheva (1971) is the director of the Diplomacy Institute of the Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President.

Born in Shymkent is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University.

Prior to the appointment since 2015 headed the international scientific projects service at the Library of the First President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy.





Maksut Isakhov (1974) is the deputy Mayor of Shymkent city.

Born in South Kazakhstan (today’s Turkestan) region is the graduate of the Kazakh Agriculture Institute, Kunayev Institute of Humanities.

In 2019-2020 acted as state inspector at the state control department at the Presidential Administration.

Has been working since February 2020.





Altai Abibullayev (1974) is the CEO of the Nursultan Nazarbayev Centre for the development of interfaith and inter-civilizational dialogue in Nur-Sultan.

Born in Kzyl-Orda region is the graduate of the Institute of International Relations, Warsaw University.

Prior to the appointment served as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Poland (2016-2017).

Has been working since June 2019.





Gabidulla Abdrakhimiv (1975) is the Vice Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan.

Born in Chimkent (today's Turkestan) region is the graduate of the Kazakh State Agrarian University, Higher School of Public Administration, Germany.

In 2018-2019 served as Shymkent Mayor, since September 2019 up to present worked as the Advisor to the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

Has been appointed to the post in January 2021.



