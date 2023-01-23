Go to the main site
    January 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    23 January 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 23rd of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 23.

    EVENTS

    1982 – A premiere of Sydyk Mukhamedzhanov’s opera Akan seri – Aktokty to a libretto by Gabit Mussrepov takes place at the Kazakh Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet.

    1992 – The UN Security Council approves without a vote the accession of Kazakhstan as a UN member.

    1995 – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev EU Council President Alain Juppé sign the Kazakhstan-EU Partnership and Cooperation Agreement.

    2010 – A solemn opening of the General Consulate opens in New York.

    2017 – Astana plays host to the international meeting on inter-Syrian talks. The Syrian government officials, Syrian opposition, Russia, Turkiye, Iran, the USA, as well as UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Syria confirmed their participation in the talks.

    2017 – Aidos Seikkaliuly from East Kazakhstan wins the 100kg gold in Brazilian jiu-jitsu at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam-2017. The tournament with a prize fund of $155,000 brought together 1,135 athletes from 52 countries.

    2019 – The opening of the Year of Youth Tauelsizdiktin urpaktary takes place in the Nur Alem pavilion at the EXPO 2017 exhibition complex in the Kazakh capital.

    2020 – The International News Agency Kazinform signs a memorandum of cooperation with Italy’s news agency ANSA.

    2021 – The Taurus world stunt award won by Zhaidarbek Kunguzhinov and Nomad Stunts team for the stunts in Tomiris film shot by Kazakhfilm is delivered to Almaty.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events
