Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

January 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

23 January 2023, 07:00
January 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 23rd of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 23.

EVENTS

1982 – A premiere of Sydyk Mukhamedzhanov’s opera Akan seri – Aktokty to a libretto by Gabit Mussrepov takes place at the Kazakh Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet.

1992 – The UN Security Council approves without a vote the accession of Kazakhstan as a UN member.

1995 – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev EU Council President Alain Juppé sign the Kazakhstan-EU Partnership and Cooperation Agreement.

2010 – A solemn opening of the General Consulate opens in New York.

2017 – Astana plays host to the international meeting on inter-Syrian talks. The Syrian government officials, Syrian opposition, Russia, Turkiye, Iran, the USA, as well as UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Syria confirmed their participation in the talks.

2017 – Aidos Seikkaliuly from East Kazakhstan wins the 100kg gold in Brazilian jiu-jitsu at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam-2017. The tournament with a prize fund of $155,000 brought together 1,135 athletes from 52 countries.

2019 – The opening of the Year of Youth Tauelsizdiktin urpaktary takes place in the Nur Alem pavilion at the EXPO 2017 exhibition complex in the Kazakh capital.

2020 – The International News Agency Kazinform signs a memorandum of cooperation with Italy’s news agency ANSA.

2021 – The Taurus world stunt award won by Zhaidarbek Kunguzhinov and Nomad Stunts team for the stunts in Tomiris film shot by Kazakhfilm is delivered to Almaty.


Related news
January 23. Today's Birthdays
January 22. Today's Birthdays
January 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Теги:
Events  
Read also
January 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
January 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events
January 18. Today's Birthdays
January 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Almaty hosts presentation of a book, 50 years in the making
January 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Denis Yevseyev loses to Evgeny Donskoy at Bangkok Open 2
Astana welcomes Kazakhstan Athletics Indoor Championships
News Partner
Popular
1 No precipitation forecast for most Kazakhstan Jan 22
2 Roundup: Experts at Davos urges energy supply security, green transition
3 Yerbol Khamitov of Kazakhstan wins biathlon 7.5km sprint bronze at Para Nordic World Championships
4 Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 58
5 Biathlete Alexander Mukhin 2nd in men’s 15km mass start at FISU World University Games

News