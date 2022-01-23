Go to the main site
    January 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    23 January 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 23rd of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 23.

    EVENTS

    1982 – Sydyk Mukhamedzhanov’s Akan seri-Aktoty opera is premiered at the Kazakh Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre.

    1992 – The UN Security Council adopts without a vote the resolution on Kazakhstan’s accession to the United Nations.

    1995 – Kazakhstan and the EU sign the first Partnership and Cooperation Agreement in Brussels.

    2007 – A monument honoring Kazakh scientist Sarsen Amanzholov opens in Ust-Kamenogorsk.

    2010 – The Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan is inaugurated in New York City.

    2012 – The Nazarbayev Centre opens on the ground of the Kazakh President’s Cultural Centre and the Library of the First President of Kazakhstan in the Kazakh capital.

    2015 – Kazakhstan establishes the state prize in the sphere of science and technology named after Al-Farabi and the state prize in the sphere of literature and arts.

    2017 – The International Meeting on Syria Talks takes place in Astana.

    2017 – Kazakh Aidos Serikkaliuly grabs gold medal in the Brazilian jiu jitsu in +100 kg weight category at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2017.

    2020 – Abai zholy (The path of Abai) novel written by Mukhtar Auezov in the Braille script is presented in Ust-Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan.

    2020 – Kazinform International News Agency and Italy’s ANSA news agency sign a cooperation agreement. Kazinform is the fifth news agency after France Presse, EFE, TASS, and Xinhua to sign such an agreement.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
