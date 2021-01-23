January 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 23rd of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 23.

EVENTS

1982 – A premiere of Sydyk Mukhamedzhanov’s Akan seri-Aktoty opera is held at the Kazakh Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet.

1992 – The UN Security Council adopts without a vote the resolution on the admission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to membership in the United Nations. Kazakhstan becomes the full-fledged member of the international community on the 2nd of March 1992.

1995 – Kazakhstan and the EU ink the first Partnership and Cooperation Agreement in Brussels.

2007 – A monument to renowned Kazakhstani scientist Sarsen Amanzholov is unveiled in front of the East Kazakhstan State University which bears his name in Ust-Kamenogorsk.

2010 – The Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan opens doors in New York City. It is expected to promote further development of strategic partnership between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United States.

2012 – The Nazarbayev Center is opened on the basis of the Presidential Center of Culture of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Library of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Kazakh capital.

2015 – Kazakhstan institutes the state prize in the sphere of science and technology named after Al-Farabi and the state prize in the sphere of literature and arts.

2017 – The International Meeting on Syrian Settlement is held in the Kazakh capital. It brings together the reps of the Syrian government, Syrian opposition, Russia, Turkey, Iran, the U.S. and the UN Special Envoy for Syria.

2017 – Aidos Serikkaliuly wins gold in Brazilian jiu jitsu in +100 kg weight category at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2017. Over 1,100 athletes from 52 countries of the world gather in Abu Dhabi for the tournament with the prize fund of $155,000.

2019 – The official start of the Year of Youth is given at the Nur Alem pavilion at the EXPO-2017 complex in the Kazakh capital.

2020 – Mukhtar Auezov’s Abai zholy novel is presented in the Braille script at the new information studio Abai in Ust-Kamenogorsk city.

2020 – Kazinform International News Agency and Italy’s ANSA news agency sign the cooperation agreement. Kazinform is the fifth news agency after France Presse, EFE, TASS, and Xinhua to sign such agreement.



