    January 22. Today's Birthdays

    22 January 2023, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 22nd January.

    NAMES

    Kakimbek Salykov (1932-2013) – State and political figure, poet.

    Born in North Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Kalinin Moscow Institute of Non-Ferrous Metals.

    In 1977, Salykov released his first collection of poems. He released Nurly kunder book in Kyrgyz in 1981, and Zhezkiik in Uzbek in 1983. He translated the poems of Vladimir Mayakovski and Yakub Kolas into the Kazakh language.



    Bekseit Tulkiyev (1955-1998) – monumentalist, athlete, first President of the Kazakhstan Taekwondo Federation.

    Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Moscow Higher Art Collage.

    He was the author of many works of art. His works were on display at the All-Union and international exhibitions.



    Ardak Tengebayev (1971) – member of the Higher Audit Chamber of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Turgai region, he is a graduate of the Kazakh State Management Academy, Kainar University.

    He took up his current post in November 2022.



    Zhandos Tassov (1987) – mayor of Kentau city.

    Born in Turkestan region, South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Kazakh Head Academy of Architecture and Civil Engineering of the International Education Corporation, Yasawi International Kazakh-Turkish University.

    In 2021-2022, he served as the deputy mayor of Turkestan city.

    He was appointed to his current post in August 2022.

