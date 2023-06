January 22. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 22nd January.

NAMES

Kazakhstani painter, sculptor, athlete, and the first president of the Kazakhstan Taekwondo Federation Bekseit TULKIYEV (1955-1998) was born in South Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Moscow Higher School of Arts. He is renowned for his magnificent paintings which were put on display at many national and international exhibitions. A school was named after Bekseit Tulkiyev in the village where he was born.

Member of the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budget Ardak TENGEBAYEV was born in 1971 in Turgai region. He graduated from the Kazakh State Administration Academy and the Kainar University. He was appointed to his recent post in February 2019.

Journalist and media manager Alan AZHIBAYEV was born in 1974 in Almaty city. He graduated from the Abai State University in Almaty city. Throughout his professional career he worked for many radio stations and helmed many newspapers. He also served as the Vice Minister of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Chairman of Khabar JSC and director of the National branch of the interstate television and radio company ‘Mir’ in the Republic of Kazakhstan.