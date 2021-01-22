January 22. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 22nd January.

NAMES

Statesman, political figure and poetwas born in North Kazakhstan region in 1932 and passed away in 2013. He was the graduate of the Kalinin Moscow State University of Non-Ferrous Metals. He published the first book of poems in 1977. In 1981, «Nurly Kunder» book in Kyrgyz saw the light, Zhezkiik in Uzbek was published in 1983. He also translated the poems by Vladimir Mayakovski and Yakub Kolas into Kazakh. Kazakhstani painter, sculptor, athlete, and the first president of the Kazakhstan Taekwondo Federationwas born in 1955 in South Kazakhstan region and passed away in 1998. He was a graduate of the Moscow Higher School of Arts. He is renowned for his magnificent paintings which were showcased at many national and international exhibitions. A school was named after Bekseit Tulkiyev in the village where he was born.

Member of the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budgetwas born in 1971 in Turgai region. He is the graduate of the Kazakh State Administration Academy and the Kainar University. He was appointed to his recent post in February 2019.

Journalist and media managerwas born in 1974 in Almaty city. He is the graduate of the Abai State University in Almaty city. Throughout his professional career he worked for many radio stations and headed many newspapers. He also served as the Vice Minister of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Chairman of Khabar JSC.