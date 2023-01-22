January 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

22 January 2023, 07:00

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 22nd of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 22.

EVENTS

1992 – The Protocol establishing diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Mongolia is signed in Alma-Ata.

2011 – The World Anti-Doping Agency approves the accreditation of a new doping tests checking laboratory in Almaty.

2013 – A burial ground dated back 2,000 BC is unearthed as a result of diggings during the construction of the West Europe – West China transport corridor in Zhambyl region.

2013 – The opening of the first professional rope park Kazah alpine park set to be included in the Guinness Book of World Records takes place at Shymbulak resort as the highest rope park in the world.

2015 – Kazakh national medicine and national equestrian games in Altai region, Xinjiang, China are officially included in the Extended Representative List of State-level Intangible Cultural Heritage.

2019 – The major grain producing companies of Italy make an order to breed new types of durum wheat. Developed by the Barayev Scientific and Industrial Centre for Grain Farming.

2020 – Astana Opera Theatre holds an official opening of the anniversary year - 175th anniversary of Abai by staging Abai opera by Akhmet Zhubanov and Latif Khamedi.