Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    January 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    22 January 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 22nd of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 22.

    EVENTS

    1992 – Kazakhstan and Mongolia sign a Protocol on establishment of diplomatic relations.

    1993 – The Kazakh Sciences Academy is reorganized as the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan.

    2011 – The WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) approves accreditation of a new laboratory for anti-doping analysis in Almaty.

    2013 – The burial mound dated to the II millennia B.C. is unearthed during the construction of the Western Europe-Western China transport corridor.

    2013 – The Kazakh Alpine Park, the first professional high-rope course standing at the height of 2,250 m above the sea level, officially opens at Shymbulak resort.

    2019 – Italy’s large wheat sowing companies placed an order to the Barayev grain husbandry scientific production centre to raise brand new hard wheat.

    2020 – An official opening of the 175th anniversary of Abai takes place at the Astana Opera.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events