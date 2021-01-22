January 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 22nd of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 22.

EVENTS

1992 – Kazakhstan and Mongolia sign a Protocol on establishment of diplomatic relations.

1993 – Kazakh Sciences Academy is reorganized as the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan.

2011 – WADA approves accreditation of a new laboratory for anti-doping analysis in Almaty.

2013 – Kazakh Alpine Park, the first professional high-rope course standing at the height of 2,250 m above the sea level, officially opens at Shymbulak resort.

2019 – Italy’s large wheat sowing companies placed an order to the Barayev grain husbandry scientific production centre to raise brand new hard wheat.

2020 – The first session of the CIS Interstate Space Council takes place in Minsk.

2020 – An official opening of the 175th anniversary of Abai takes place at the Astana Opera.



