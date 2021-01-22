Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

January 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 January 2021, 07:00
January 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 22nd of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 22.

EVENTS

1992 – Kazakhstan and Mongolia sign a Protocol on establishment of diplomatic relations.

1993 – Kazakh Sciences Academy is reorganized as the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan.

2011 – WADA approves accreditation of a new laboratory for anti-doping analysis in Almaty.

2013 – Kazakh Alpine Park, the first professional high-rope course standing at the height of 2,250 m above the sea level, officially opens at Shymbulak resort.

2019 – Italy’s large wheat sowing companies placed an order to the Barayev grain husbandry scientific production centre to raise brand new hard wheat.

2020 – The first session of the CIS Interstate Space Council takes place in Minsk.

2020 – An official opening of the 175th anniversary of Abai takes place at the Astana Opera.


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva