January 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 22nd of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 22.

EVENTS

1992 – The signing ceremony of the Protocol on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Mongolia is held in Alma-Ata. The first official visit of First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to Mongolia takes place in October 1993.

1993 – The Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan gains new status as it is transformed into the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2011 – The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) approves the accreditation of a new laboratory in Almaty. The start of the accreditation process dates back to 2007.

2013 – The first professional Kazakh alpine park is opened at the Shymbulak ski resort. It is after the place in the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s most high-altitude mountain rope park.

2014 – A memorial plaque in memory of Kazakh writer and poet Kadyr Myrzaliyev is unveiled on the wall of a house in Zhambyl Street where he used to live in Almaty.

2019 – The Barayev Research Center of Grain Farming starts developing new varieties of hard wheat for large Italian agricultural companies.



