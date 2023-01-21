January 21. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st January.

NAMES

Amangeldy Bekov (1960) – Deputy Chairman of the Road Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

He is a graduate of the Ust-Kamenogorsk Construction and Road Institute.

Farkhat Abdraimov (1966-2021) – Kazakh actor.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated form the Alma-Ata Technological University.

In 1999, Farkhat joined the Shaken Aimanov Kazakh film studio.

In 2001, he was the vice president of the Billiard Federation of Kazakhstan.

In 2005, he joined the Union of Cinematographers of Kazakhstan as a member.

In 2007, he was a member of the Bureau of the Nur Otan party’s Political Council.

He starred in a number of films.

Nurlan Abdrakhmanov (1977) – First Deputy Chairman of the Kazakh Agency for Financial Market Regulation and Development.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Kazakh State Management Academy.

He took up his current post in February 2022.



