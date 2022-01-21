Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
January 21. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 January 2022, 08:00
January 21. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st January.

NAMES

photo

Maksut Nalibayev (1961) is the chairman of the territorial association of the trade unions of Kyzylorda region, deputy of the Kyzylorda regional maslikhat, VII convocation.

Born in Kyzylorda region is the graduate of the Kyzylorda affiliate of the Dzhambul hydro-melioration and engineering institute, Karaganda higher courses of the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Has been acting since July 2021.

photo

Farkhat Abdraimov (1966-2021) is the Kazakh actor.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Alma-Ata Technologies University.

Nurlan Abdrakhmanov (1977) is the deputy head of the financial market development and regulation agency of Kazakhstan.

Graduated from the Kazakh State Management Academy.

Has been serving since December 2019.

photo

Daniyar Yessin (1981) is the head of the Situations Centre of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.

Bron in Karaganda is the graduate of the Kazakh Financial Police Academy, Kazakhstan -Russian University, Russian Academy of the National Economy and Public Service at the Russian President, KIMEP.

Has been appointed to the post last March.


