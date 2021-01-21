January 21. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st January.

NAMES

Beket Ata (1750-1813) is the batyr, military leader, enlightener, and architect.

Born not far from today’s Kulsary city. Built madrasahs and mosques in Mangistau, Atyrau, Ustyurt regions. The grave of Beket Ata is a site of pilgrimage today.

Maksut Nalibayev (1961) is the advisor of the Kyzylorda region Governor for economic security.

Born in Kyzylorda region is the graduate of the Dzhambul hydro-melioration and engineering institute, Saratov higher courses at the USSR Interior Ministry, Karaganda Higher School at the Kazakh Interior Ministry.

Has been acting since February 2019.

Farkhat Abdraimov (1966) is the Kazakhstani actor.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Alma-Ata Technologies University.

Since 1999 worked at the Shaken Aimanov Kazakh Film Studio.

Nurlan Abdrakhmanov (1977) is the deputy chairman of the Kazakh Agency for financial market development and regulation.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Kazakh State Academy of Management.

Prior to the appointment headed the Kazakhstan foundation for guaranteeing deposits.

Has been working since December 2019.

Daniyar Yessin (1981) is the CEO at Rukhani Janghyru Kazakhstani Institute of Social Development.

Born in Karaganda is the graduate of the Kazakh Financial Police Academy, Kazakhstan – Russian University, Russian Academy of National Economy and Civil Service at Russian President, KIMEP, Executive MBA.

Prior to the appointment served as Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan (2019-2020).

Has been appointed to the post last June.



