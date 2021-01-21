January 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 21st of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 21.

EVENTS

1932 –The first issue ofKazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper is published.

1995 – The Republican Public Association «Business Women Association» is established in Kazakhstan to promote the status and image of a businesswoman in the country.

1997 – Magnitogorskaya Street is renamed after Kazakh theater and film actor and People’s Artist of the USSR Idris Nogaibayev.

2009 – «Astana» encyclopedia is published detailing the history of the city, its economy, population, culture, education, scientific life and many other facts.

2014 – Permanent Representatives of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhamanov and Rodney Charles of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to the UN sign a joint communique on establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in New York.

2014 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the 9th dan, the highest rank one can achieve in taekwondo, by WTF.

2016 – The World Congress of Turkic-Speaking Nations awards the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University with the title of the Best University of Turkic-Speaking Countries. The decision was made unanimously at the meeting of the World Congress of Turkic-Speaking Nations. Rector of the Al-Farabi KazNU Galym Mutanov receives a gold medal «For outstanding merits for the Turkic World.»

2017 – Kirill Gerassimenko becomes the first Kazakhstani table tennis player to advance into the ITTF World Tour finals and is named the champion of the world. In the final match, he defeats French Can Akkuzu with the result 3:2 (17:15, 6:11, 6:11, 11:7, 15:13).

2019 – Ust Kamenogorsk hosts International Track-and-Field Tournament for Olga Rypakova’s prizes. Mikhail Litvin becomes the winner in the 400m race. He clocks the race in 46:26 (New indoor record in Kazakhstan).