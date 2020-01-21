Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
January 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
21 January 2020, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 21st of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 21.

1992 – Guryev region and the city of Guryev (founded in 1640) are renamed into Atyrau region and the city of Atyrau.

1995 – Association of Business Women is established in Kazakhstan.

2014 – Permanent representatives of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to the UN – Kairat Abdrakhamanov and Rodney Charles – sign a joint communique on establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

2016 – World Congress of Turkic-Speaking Nations awards Al-Farabi Kazakh National University with the title of the Best University of Turkic-Speaking Countries. The decision was taken unanimously at a meeting of the World Congress of Turkic-Speaking Nations which unites 47 ethnic groups. Rector of the Al-Farabi KazNU received a gold medal «For outstanding merits for the Turkic World.»

2017 – Kirill Gerassimenko is the first Kazakhstani table tennis player who advanced into the ITTF World Tour finals and became the champion of the world. In the final match he defeated French Akkuzu Can with the result 3:2 (17:15, 6:11, 6:11, 11:7, 15:13).

2019 – Ust Kamenogorsk hosts International Track-and-Field Tournament for Olga Rypakova’s prizes. Mikhail Litvin became a winner in a 400m race (46:26).


