20 January 2023, 08:00
January 20. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th January.

Kozy-Korpesh Karbuzov (1959) – Major General, PhD.

Born in the city of Chu, Dzhambul region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, Kharkov branch of the USSR Prosecutor’s Office Institute, and Moscow Institute of Advanced Training of Managerial Personnel of the Prosecutor’s Office of the USSR.


Askarzhan Kenzhegarin (1963) – judge of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

Born in Semipalatinsk region, he is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State National University.

He was appointed to his current post in October 2017.


Sergei Prokopyev (1984) – President, member of the Board of Kazchrome transnational company.

Born in Dzhambul region, he graduated from the Innovative Eurasian University, Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the President, and Academy of Business EY in Moscow.

He took up his current post in September 2022.


