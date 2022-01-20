January 20. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th January.

NAMES



President of the Center for Military and Strategic Research of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kozy-Korpesh KARBUZOV was born in 1959 in Dzhambyl region. He graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University and other USSR high education institutions. Throughout his career, Mr. Karbuzov worked for the Prosecutor-General's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He took up his recent post in October 2013.

Judge of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askarzhan KENZHEGARIN was born in 1963 in Semipalatinks (now East Kazakhstan region). He graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State National University. He was appointed to his recent post in October 2017.

Head of the State Archive of Pavlodar region Balgabai IBRAYEV was born in 1965. He is a graduate of the Pavlodar Pedagogic Institute, the Ekibastuz Engineering and Technical Institute, and the Innovative Eurasian University. Prior to taking up his recent post in January 2021, he akim (mayor) of Aksu town in Pavlodar region.

