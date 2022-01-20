Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

January 20. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 January 2022, 08:00
January 20. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th January.

NAMES

photo

President of the Center for Military and Strategic Research of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kozy-Korpesh KARBUZOV was born in 1959 in Dzhambyl region. He graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University and other USSR high education institutions. Throughout his career, Mr. Karbuzov worked for the Prosecutor-General's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He took up his recent post in October 2013.

photo

Judge of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askarzhan KENZHEGARIN was born in 1963 in Semipalatinks (now East Kazakhstan region). He graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State National University. He was appointed to his recent post in October 2017.

photo

Head of the State Archive of Pavlodar region Balgabai IBRAYEV was born in 1965. He is a graduate of the Pavlodar Pedagogic Institute, the Ekibastuz Engineering and Technical Institute, and the Innovative Eurasian University. Prior to taking up his recent post in January 2021, he akim (mayor) of Aksu town in Pavlodar region.
Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Air Astana to launch flights to Israel
Air Astana to launch flights to Israel