January 20. Today's Birthdays

Kudrenok Tatyana
20 January 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th January.

NAMES

President of the Center for Military and Strategic Research of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kozy-Korpesh KARBUZOV was born in 1959 in Dzhambyl region. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University as well as a couple of USSR high education institutions. Throughout his career, Mr. Karbuzov held many posts in the Prosecutor-General's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He took up his recent post in October 2013.

Judge of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askarzhan KENZHEGARIN was born in 1963 in Semipalatinks (now East Kazakhstan region). He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State National University. He was appointed to his recent post in October 2017.

Akim (mayor) Aksu town in Pavlodar region Balgabai IBRAYEV was born in 1965. He graduated from the Pavlodar Pedagogic Institute, the Ekibastuz Engineering and Technical Institute, and the Innovative Eurasian University. Prior to taking up his recent post in November 2018, he was deputy akim of Aksu town and akim (head) of Shcherbaktinsk district of Pavlodar region.
