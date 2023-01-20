January 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

20 January 2023, 07:00

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 20th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 20.

1932– Soviet Steppe newspaper is renamed as Kazakhstanskaya Pravda.

Kazakhstanskaya Pravda is a nationwide newspaper, the main source of official and business information in the republic.

1994- First TV broadcast satellite vehicle GALS is launched from Baikonur.

1996– The bicameral Parliament of Kazakhstan starts working.

2010– The first meeting of the Presidential Commission on Non-Nuclear Proliferation takes place in Akorda.

2018– Kazakhstan and France establish Abai-Vern Scholarship Program

2018– Kazakhstan Literature and Culture Centre opens at the New York Public Library.

2019– Kazakhstan participates in the largest international agricultural exhibition. 1,700 companies from 65 countries joined the event.