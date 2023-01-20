Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

January 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

20 January 2023, 07:00
January 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 20th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 20.

1932– Soviet Steppe newspaper is renamed as Kazakhstanskaya Pravda.

Kazakhstanskaya Pravda is a nationwide newspaper, the main source of official and business information in the republic.

1994- First TV broadcast satellite vehicle GALS is launched from Baikonur.

1996– The bicameral Parliament of Kazakhstan starts working.

2010– The first meeting of the Presidential Commission on Non-Nuclear Proliferation takes place in Akorda.

2018– Kazakhstan and France establish Abai-Vern Scholarship Program

2018– Kazakhstan Literature and Culture Centre opens at the New York Public Library.

2019– Kazakhstan participates in the largest international agricultural exhibition. 1,700 companies from 65 countries joined the event.


Related news
Powers of maslikhats of all levels terminated by President’s decree
Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina, Indian Sania Mirza advance in Melbourne
Rybakina and Pavlyuchenkova stroll into Australian Open second round
Теги:
Read also
Tokayev thanks Majilis deputies as country to elect deputies of parliament’s lower chamber this March
President Tokayev meets with Kazpost Chairwoman Assel Zhanassova
Presidential statement on holding early elections to Majilis and maslikhats
Powers of maslikhats of all levels terminated by President’s decree
President signs decree to dissolve Majilis
FIDE praises Kazakhstan for holding World Blitz Chess Championship 2022
Kazakhstan suffers 2nd loss at ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships 2023
Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina, Indian Sania Mirza advance in Melbourne
News Partner
Popular
1 U.S. men's ice hockey team beats Kazakhstan at Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games
2 Body of deceased Kazakh student to be repatriated from Italy - MFA
3 Over 1mln Kazakhstani families to be provided with new housing by 2029
4 January 19. Today's Birthdays
5 Kazakhstan wins 3rd gold medal at Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games

News