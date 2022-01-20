Go to the main site
    January 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    20 January 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 20th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 20.

    EVENTS

    1932 – The Soviet Steppe newspaper is renamed as Kazakhstanskaya Pravda.

    1984 – The People’s Writer of Kazakhstan honorary title is established awarded for outstanding contributions to the development of Kazakh literature.

    1994 – The 1st TV broadcast satellite vehicle GALS is launched from Baikonur.

    1994 – The specialized commercial savings bank of Kazakhstan is reformed to the Khalyk Bank.

    1996 – The bicameral Parliament of Kazakhstan starts its work.

    2010 – The first session of the nuclear nonproliferation commission under the Kazakh President takes place.

    2010 – As part of visit to Brussels the Kazakh delegation takes part in the sitting in the format NATO+ Kazakhstan.

    2016 – The Circus Studio of Murat Muturganov opens in Almaty.

    2018 – Kazakhstan and France establish the Abai-Vern scholarship program.

    2018 – The Kazakhstan Literature and Culture Centre opens in one of the world’s largest libraries in New York.

    2019 – Kazakhstan for the first time attends the world’s largest agricultural exhibitions in Germany bringing together 1,700 companies form 65 states of the world.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
