January 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 20th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 20.

1994 – The first Gals TV broadcasting satellite is launched from Baikonur.

1996 – Bicameral parliament of Kazakhstan starts its work.

2010 – Akorda hosts 1st meeting of the Presidential Commission for Nuclear Non-Proliferation.

2010 – Kazakh delegation led by Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Bulat Sembinov attends NATO+Kazakhstan meeting. The meeting participants approved the second cycle of Kazakhstan’s Individual Action Plan of Partnership with the NATO.

2018 – Kazakhstan and France establish Abai- Verne scholarship programme in honour of two world-famous writers – Abai Kunanbayev and Joules Vernes. The project is financed by the Government of France together with Kazakhstan’s JSC Center for International Programs. As many as 100 scholarships are awarded every year to the programme participants.

2018 – Centre for Kazakh Literature and Culture is opened at the New York Public Library.

2019 – For the first time, Kazakhstan participates in the Green Week International Trade Fair in Germany. 1,700 companies from 65 countries of the world gathered for the event in Berlin. Kazakhstan was represented by 10 large domestic companies.