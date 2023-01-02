Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-1-3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    January 2. Today's Birthdays

    2 January 2023, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 2nd of January.

    Yelubay Umirzakov (1899-1974) – film and theatre actor, singer, dombyra player, one of the founders of the national professional theater, People’s Artist of Kazakhstan.






    Medeu Sapauly (1936) – science fiction writer, publicist and documentalist, playwright, translator, academician of the International Information Academy, member of the Kazakhstan Writers Union.






    Kuandyk Bishimov (1972) – Director General of LLP Pavlodar Oil Refinery

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    January 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    President signs law on development of agglomerations
    President thanks Kazakhstanis who worked on New Year’s Eve
    Rybakina to play vs Danielle Collins at WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide
    Popular
    1 January 2. Today's Birthdays
    2 January 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 GGG vs Canelo trilogy fight nominated for Best Fight of the Year
    4 Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan fails in 1st round of Canberra Challenger qualifying
    5 UFC fighter Damir Ismagulov announces retirement