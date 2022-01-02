January 2. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 2nd of January.

NAMES

Theater and film actor, singer, dombra player, one of the founders of Kazakhstan’s national professional theater, People’s Artist of Kazakhstanwas born in Kostanay region. Throughout his acting career he played over 150 roles. Starting from 1938 he began acting in film. He brought to life the character of Amangeldy Imanov in the first-ever Kazakh feature film ‘Amangeldi’.

Science fiction writer, publicist and documentalist, playwright, translator, academician of the International Information Academy, member of the Kazakhstan Writers Unionwas born in 1936 in East Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Almaty Mining Metallurgical Institute (present-day the Satbayev Kazakh National Technical University). throughout his professional career he contributed to ‘Leninshil zhas’ and ‘Sotsialistik Kazakhstan’ newspapers. He was the head of the interregional office of the Union of Writers of Semipalatinsk region.

General Director of ‘Rezerv’ Republican State Enterprise of the State Material Reserve Committee of the Ministry of Emergencies of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1972 in Karaganda region. He is a graduate of the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute and the Karaganda State University. Prior to taking up his recent position in May 2020, he was the Chairman of the Board of «Kazakhstan Engineering» National Company» JSC.

Director of the Center for Pricing in construction of the Kazakh Research and Design Institute for Seismic Construction and Architecturewas born in 1981 in TurkmenSSR. He graduated from the Kazakh State Law University Zanger and the Bolashak University. he was appointed to his recent position in August 2018.