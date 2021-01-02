Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
January 2. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
2 January 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 2nd of January.

Yelubay Umirzakov (1899-1974) – an actor of theatre and cinema, singer, dombra player, one of the founders of Kazakhstan’s national professional theatre, people’s artist of Kazakhstan.

He was born in Kostanay region. Throughout his professional life he played over 150 roles.

Medeu Sarsekeev (born in 1936) – a science fiction writer, publicist-documentalist, playwright, translator, academician of the International Information Academy, member of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Almaty Mining Metallurgical Institute now the Satpayev Kazakh National Technical University.

He worked for Leninshil zhas, Sotsialistik Kazakhstan newspapers. He headed the interregional office of the Union of Writers of Semipalatinsk region.

Kosym Ansatbayev (born in 1981) – the director of the Center for Pricing in construction of the azakh Research and Design Institute for Seismic Construction and Architecture.

Born in TurkmenSSR, he graduated from the Kazakh State Law University Zanger in 2002, Bolashak University, majoring in construction in 2010.


