January 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

2 January 2023, 07:00

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 2nd of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 2.

EVENTS

1968 – The first issue of ‘Vecherniy Almaty’ newspaper is published.

1992 – The Academy of Engineering of the Republic of Kazakhstan is established. Academician Zholdasbekov is elected its President.

1992 – The Kingdom of Norway recognizes Kazakhstan’s independence. The two countries establish diplomatic relations on June 5, 1992.

1992 – Kazakhstan becomes a member of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

2007 – Kazakhstan becomes the 154th country to sign the Ramsar Convention. The document signed on January 2, 2007, enters into force in four months – on May 2. As per the Ramsar Convention, Tengiz-Korgalzhyn lake system in Akmola region was added to the List of Wetlands of International Importance in 1976.

2011 – Kazakhstan is the first CIS state to become a strategic partner of the European School of Oncology.

2015 – The Embassy of Estonia in Astana becomes a contact point embassy of NATO in Kazakhstan.

2020– Zatobolsk settlement in Kostanay region is given a new status and becomes Tobol town.

2021 – The Environmental Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan is signed.