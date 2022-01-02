January 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 2nd of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 2.

EVENTS

1968 – The first issue of ‘Vecherniy Almaty’ newspaper is published. The first issue of the newspaper in the Kazakh language is released in June 1988.

1992 – The Academy of Engineering of the Republic of Kazakhstan is established. Academician Zholdasbekov is elected its President.

1992 – The Kingdom of Norway recognizes Kazakhstan’s independence which leads to the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan joins the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

2007 – The Republic of Kazakhstan becomes the 154th country to sign the Ramsar Convention. The Tengiz-Korgalzhin lake system is featured into the wetlands of international importance in 1976.

2011 – The Republic of Kazakhstan becomes a strategic partner of the European School of Oncology. Our country is the first CIS member state to partner with the organization.

2015 – The Embassy of Estonia in Astana (present-day Nur-Sultan) becomes a contact point embassy of NATO.

2015 – The Eurasian Economic Union launches its official website - www.eaeunion.org. The website is available in all national languages of the EAEU member states – Armenian, Belarusian, Kazakh and Russian.

2020 – Zatobolsk settlement in Kostanay region gains a new status and becomes a Tobol town.

2021 – The Environmental Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan is signed.



