    January 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    2 January 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 2nd of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 2.

    EVENTS


    1968 – The first edition of the Vecherniy Almaty is published.

    1992– The Kazakh Engineering Academy is founded.

    1992 – The Kingdom of Norway recognizes Kazakhstan’s independence.

    1992 – Kazakhstan has joined the OSCE.

    2007 – Kazakhstan is the 154th country to sign Ramsar Convention.

    2011– Kazakhstan becomes the strategic partner of the European School of Oncology.

    2015 – The Estonian Embassy in Astana becomes the NATO contact point embassy in Kazakhstan.

    2015 – The EAEU website has been launched in the national languages of its member nations.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
