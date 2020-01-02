Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

January 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 January 2020, 07:00
January 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 2nd of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 2.

EVENTS


1968 – The first edition of the Vecherniy Almaty is published.

1992– The Kazakh Engineering Academy is founded.

1992 – The Kingdom of Norway recognizes Kazakhstan’s independence.

1992 – Kazakhstan has joined the OSCE.

2007 – Kazakhstan is the 154th country to sign Ramsar Convention.

2011– Kazakhstan becomes the strategic partner of the European School of Oncology.

2015 – The Estonian Embassy in Astana becomes the NATO contact point embassy in Kazakhstan.

2015 – The EAEU website has been launched in the national languages of its member nations.


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev