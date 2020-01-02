January 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 2nd of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 2.

EVENTS





1968 – The first edition of the Vecherniy Almaty is published.

1992– The Kazakh Engineering Academy is founded.

1992 – The Kingdom of Norway recognizes Kazakhstan’s independence.

1992 – Kazakhstan has joined the OSCE.

2007 – Kazakhstan is the 154th country to sign Ramsar Convention.

2011– Kazakhstan becomes the strategic partner of the European School of Oncology.

2015 – The Estonian Embassy in Astana becomes the NATO contact point embassy in Kazakhstan.

2015 – The EAEU website has been launched in the national languages of its member nations.