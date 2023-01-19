Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
January 19. Today's Birthdays

19 January 2023, 08:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th January.

NAMES

Gabit Mirazov (1965) – State counselor of justice, class 3, Kazakh statesman.

Born in Dzhambul region, he graduated form the Kirov Kazakh State University.

In 2012 and 2017, he served as the prosecutor of Almaty region. Between 2017 and 2018, he was the prosecutor of Almaty city. In 2019, he was appointed as the head of the military department of the Committee on legal statistics and special accounts of the General Prosecutor’s Office of Kazakhstan.

Muslim Altynbayev (1966) – high command official of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, lieutenant general.

Born in Karaganda city, he graduated from the Stavropol Higher Military Aviation College of Pilots and Navigators, Institute of the Kazakh National Security Committee, Russia’s Military Diplomatic Academy, English language courses at the US Defense Language Institute, and National Defense University of the US Armed Forces.

In 2017 and 2020, he acted as the deputy minister of defense of Kazakhstan.

Yerlan Baitukbayev (1969) – head of the Secretariat of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University.

He took up his current post in June 2020.

Kairat Torebayev (1979) – vice minister of trade and integration of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from Kazakh State Management Academy, received his master’s degree from the World Trade Institute of the University of Bern.

He was appointed to his current post in July 2019.


