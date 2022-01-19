January 19. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th January.

NAMES

Gabit Mirazov (1965) is the state counsellor of justice, 3rd class, statesman of Kazakhstan.

Born in Dzhambul region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Prior to the appointment served as Almaty city prosecutor (2017-2018), head of the military department of the legal statistics and special accounts committee of the Kazakh General Prosecutor’s Office since 2019.





Muslim Altynbayev (1966) is the representative of the defense establishment of Kazakhstan, Lieutenant-General.

Born in Karaganda is the graduate of the Stavropol Air Force Academy, National Security Committee’s Institute, Military and Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Defense Ministry, English courses at the Defense Language Institute (DLI), the United States Department of Defense, National Defense University, funded by the United States Department of Defense.

In 2017-2020 acted as Deputy Defense Minister of Kazakhstan.





Yerlan Baitukbayev (1969) is the Head of the Secretariat of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State National University.

Prior to the appointment held the post of deputy head of the law-enforcement system department of the Security Council.

Has been working since June 2020.





Kairat Torebayev (1979) is the Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kazakh State Academy of Management, World Trade Institute at the University of Bern.

Has been acting since July 2019.



