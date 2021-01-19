January 19. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th January.

Gabit Mirazov (1965) is the head of the military department of the legal statistics and special accounts committee of the Kazakh General Prosecutor’s Office.

Born in Dzhambul region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Prior to the appointment served as Almaty city prosecutor (2017-2018).

Has been working since November 2019.

Muslim Altynbayev (1966) is the representative of the defense establishment of Kazakhstan, Lieutenant-General.

Born in Karaganda is the graduate of the Stavropol Air Force Academy, National Security Committee’s Institute, Military and Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Defense Ministry, English courses at the Defense Language Institute (DLI), the United States Department of Defense, National Defense University, funded by the United States Department of Defense.

In 2017-2020 acted as Deputy Defense Minister of Kazakhstan.

Yerlan Baitukbayev (1969) is the Head of the Secretariat of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State National University.

Prior to the appointment held the post of deputy head of the law-enforcement system department of the Security Council.

Has been working since last June.

Ivan Turkov (1976) is the Deputy Governor of North Kazakhstan region.

Born in Akmola region is the graduate of the Karaganda Economic University, Femida Law Academy.

Prior to the appointment served as Governor of Taiynsha district, North Kazakhstan.

Kairat Torebayev (1979) is the Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kazakh State Management Academy, World Trade Institute at the University of Bern.

Previously, he worked as director of the international cooperation department at the National Bank of Kazakhstan.