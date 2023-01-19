Go to the main site
    January 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    19 January 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 19th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 19.

    EVENTS

    1940 – The Kazakh State Teachers' Institute of Foreign Languages (today - Ablai khan Kazakh University of International Relations and World Languages) is founded. Nowadays it is considered as one of the most prestigious higher education institutions in Kazakhstan and abroad.

    1992 –The Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland ink a joint statement on the establishment of diplomatic relations in Almaty city.

    1993 – The Republic of Kazakhstan adopts the Law «On universal military obligation and military service».

    2009 – The Atyrau brand of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan donates 28 silver commemorative coins to the Atyrau Museum.

    2010 – The Association of Kazakh Language and Literature Teachers is established on an initiative and with the support of the Presidential Fund of State Language Development.

    2010 – Kazakhmys Company ranks first among the London Stock Exchange giants.

    2011 – An expedition of Kazakhstani alpinists led by USSR honored coach Ervand Ilyinskiy plants the 7th Asian Winter Games Flag at the Khan-Tengri peak. The 7th Asian Winter Games are held in Astana and Almaty in January-February 2011.

    2012 – A big deposit of black iron ore is discovered in Karabalyk district of Kostanay region.

    2017– Director of the EEC Technical Regulation and Accreditation Department Arman Shakkaliyev joins the Board of Directors of the American Society for Testing and Materials. ASTM is the international voluntary organization which develops and publishes standards for materials, products, systems and services.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    History of Kazakhstan Events
