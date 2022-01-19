Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

January 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
19 January 2022, 07:00
January 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 19th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 19.

EVENTS

1940 – The Kazakh State Teachers' Institute of Foreign Languages (now called that Ablai khan Kazakh University of International Relations and World Languages) is established. Today it is considered as one of the most prestigious higher education institutions in Kazakhstan and abroad.

1992 –The Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland sign a joint statement on the establishment of diplomatic relations in Almaty city.

1993 – The Republic of Kazakhstan passes the Law «On universal military obligation and military service».

2010 – The Association of Kazakh Language and Literature Teachers is founded on an initiative and with the support of the Presidential Fund of State Language Development.

2010 – Kazakhmys Company ranks first among the London Stock Exchange giants.

2011 – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev inks the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On the status of Nazarbayev University», «Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools» and «Nazarbayev Fund».

2011 – An expedition of Kazakhstani alpinists led by USSR honored coach Ervand Ilyinskiy plants the 7th Asian Winter Games Flag at the Khan-Tengri peak. The 7th Asian Winter Games take place in Astana (present-day Nur-Sultan) and Almaty in January-February 2011.

2012 – Kazakhstani Marat Sarsembayev is elected as the member of the UN Human Rights Committee at the UN headquarters in New York.

2017 – Director of the EEC Technical Regulation and Accreditation Department Arman Shakkaliyev joins the Board of Directors of the American Society for Testing and Materials. ASTM is the international voluntary organization which develops and publishes standards for materials, products, systems and services.


History of Kazakhstan    Events  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10